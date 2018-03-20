Bills' Ramon Humber: Re-signs with Bills
The Bills re-signed Humber to a one-year deal on Tuesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Humber has spent the past two seasons in Buffalo, contributing on defense and special teams. Last season the veteran recorded nine starts, the most in a single season so far in his career, but eventually lost his starting role to rookie Matt Milano. Still, Humber managed to record a career-high 89 tackles (60 solo) to go along with one sack, one pass defensed and one forced fumble. Look for him to once again compete for starting role during training camp.
