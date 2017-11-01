Humber (thumb) is listed as questionable for the Bills' Week 9 matchup Thursday with the Jets.

After turning in limited practices Monday and Tuesday, Humber was upgraded to a full participant in Wednesday's session, which likely wasn't an overly strenuous one with the Bills' game one day away. With a month off to recover from a minor thumb surgery, Humber looks as though he's made significant strides on the health front, but it's uncertain if it will be enough for him to receive clearance to play Thursday. Head coach Sean McDermott has previously said that a healthy Humber would take back his starting role at outside linebacker from Matt Milano, who has generally played well as a replacement.