Bills' Ramon Humber: Active Thursday
Humber (thumb) is listed as active for Thursday's game against the Jets.
Although he turned in limited practices early in the week, Humber will give it a go Thursday. He has been recovering from minor thumb surgery for the past month, but will return against the Jets. The veteran linebacker will presumably return to his starting role barring any setbacks.
