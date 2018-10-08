Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Flips scoreboard with game-winner
Hauschka hit both of his field-goal attempts -- one from 40 yards and the other from 46 -- and his lone extra-point attempt during Sunday's win over the Titans.
A week after not even getting an extra-point or field-goal attempt, Hauschka was right in the middle of Sunday's story with the Bills down 12-10 heading into the final drive. Josh Allen and company got him to the 28-yard line, where he battled the Buffalo wind and hooked his kick to where it needed to be, giving the Bills the win and a minor upset. Unfortunately, Hausch Money is kicking for perhaps the NFL's worst offensive team, one that's yet to pile up even 300 yards of offense in any game this season. So he'll make the kicks he's asked to, just don't expect there to be nearly as many as some of the league's top fantasy kickers that reside in more polished offenses.
More News
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Barely sees field•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Perfect again in Week 3•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Perfect in Week 2•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Makes one of two field goals•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Set for another season•
-
Bills' Stephen Hauschka: Victim of Bills' struggling offense•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...