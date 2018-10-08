Hauschka hit both of his field-goal attempts -- one from 40 yards and the other from 46 -- and his lone extra-point attempt during Sunday's win over the Titans.

A week after not even getting an extra-point or field-goal attempt, Hauschka was right in the middle of Sunday's story with the Bills down 12-10 heading into the final drive. Josh Allen and company got him to the 28-yard line, where he battled the Buffalo wind and hooked his kick to where it needed to be, giving the Bills the win and a minor upset. Unfortunately, Hausch Money is kicking for perhaps the NFL's worst offensive team, one that's yet to pile up even 300 yards of offense in any game this season. So he'll make the kicks he's asked to, just don't expect there to be nearly as many as some of the league's top fantasy kickers that reside in more polished offenses.