Hauschka made his only field-goal attempt, a 31-yarder, in Sunday's wild-card loss to the Jaguars. He did not attempt an extra point as the Bills were held to just three points on the day.

Considering the difficult location he kicks in, Hausch Money was exactly that all season, making 29 of 33 field-goal attempts and all 29 of his extra-point tries while setting the team record for most 50-plus yard makes (7) in a season. That accuracy led him to the No. 15 spot among fantasy kickers for the campaign with 116 points, impressive considering the Bills struggled offensively all season. While the team will be undergoing some changes this offseason in an attempt to get its offense, and more specifically their passing game, up to snuff, Buffalo is thrilled with Hauschka's first campaign and his job as about as secure as they come in his field.