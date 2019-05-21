Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Nursing groin injruy

Yeldon did not participate in OTAs on Tuesday due to a groin injury, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

It doesn't look like it's anything serious for Yeldon, who signed a two-year contract with the Bills nearly a month ago. These are voluntary workouts, so there is no reason to rush the 25-year-old into action. He is expected to compete for a primary role in Buffalo's backfield this offseason with LeSean McCoy, Frank Gore and rookie tailback Devin Singletary.