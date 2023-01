Johnson was removed for Monday's game against the Bengals to be evaluated for a head injury.

Johnson went down on the first series of the game before he was taken to the medical tent on Buffalo's sideline, according to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. The slot cornerback then went to the locker room to undergo further evaluation for this injury. In his stead, Siran Neal has stepped in as Buffalo's nickel cornerback, according to Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard.