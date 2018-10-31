Pryor (groin) believes he was underused with the Jets and expects to have a larger role in Buffalo, ESPN.com's Mike Rodak reports.

Pryor received a four-week injury settlement Oct. 20 when he was released by his former team, but it seems he may be ready to play as soon as Sunday's game against the Bears. He isn't listed on the Wednesday injury report, and there's an obvious opportunity to earn playing time in a receiving corps led by Kelvin Benjamin and Zay Jones. Of course, it will be rather difficult to parlay snaps into production, as the Bills are averaging just 5.8 yards per pass attempt and 149 passing yards per game. There isn't much reason for optimism in the immediate future as Nathan Peterman prepares for a start against the stingy Chicago defense.