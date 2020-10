Sweeney (foot) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, the Bills' official site reports.

Sweeney was already on the PUP list due to a foot injury -- he hasn't seen action all season -- but because he's been deemed to have been in close contact with fellow tight end Dawson Knox -- who tested positive for COVID-19 -- Sweeney has been placed on the list due to league protocol, even though he hasn't necessarily tested positive for the virus himself.