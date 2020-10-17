Edmunds (shoulder) is absent from the Bills' final injury report ahead of Monday's matchup with the Chiefs.

Edmunds popped up on the injury report after practicing in limited fashion Friday. However, it looks like the Bills were simply erring on the side of caution with their starting middle linebacker. Look for him to take on his usual role Monday assuming he avoids any setbacks, while it's worth noting that the coaching staff made comments earlier this week that even though Edmunds continues to play, he's still not 100 percent after suffering the injury in Week 2.