Bass made his lone field-goal attempt -- a 22-yarder -- as well as all five of his extra-point tries in Monday's 38-9 win over the Patriots.

Bass has been the recipient of extra opportunities lately as the Buffalo offense is clicking on all cylinders. He's also started to put together a nice stat line following a rocky start to his rookie season, as he now sits with a 28-for-34 (82 percent) mark on field-goal attempts and is 49-of-51 on extra-point tries. Bass is fourth in the league in scoring with 133 points.