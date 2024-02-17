Bass made 24 out of 29 field-goal attempts and 49 of 50 extra-point tries in 17 regular-season games.

It's the postseason that really leaves a pimple on Bass's season, as he made just two of five field-goal attempts over two playoff games, including a 44-yarder that would have tied the divisional-round loss to the Chiefs with 1:43 left to play. The 121 points for Bass in the regular season represented his worst total in four NFL campaigns and put him in the 15th spot among all kickers, disappointing considering the Bills were sixth in the NFL in points scored.