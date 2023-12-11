Bass made both of his field goal and extra-point attempts in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chiefs.

Bass was perfect on the day, first connecting on a 31-yard attempt on the Bills' first drive of the second half to build a 17-7 lead. He then followed with a 39-yard make with 1:57 remaining in the game to give Buffalo a 20-17 lead and ultimately the win. The fourth-year kicker is now 20-for-25 this season on FGAs and 36 of 37 on PATs. Bass and the Bills will next travel to Dallas for a Week 15 matchup.