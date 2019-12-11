Play

Wilson signed with the Panthers' practice squad Wednesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wilson played six games with the Buccaneers this season, working as a depth wideout and return man, but fumbling woes led to his departure. The Panthers waived returner Greg Dortch for the same reason Tuesday, but Wilson may get a shot at a fresh start Sunday against the Seahawks if promoted to the active roster.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories