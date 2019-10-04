Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Expanded role awaits
Coach Bruce Arians said Wilson and Scotty Miller would split the offensive snaps usually reserved for Breshad Perriman (hamstring) in Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Perriman, who was already been ruled out for the Week 5 contest, has had a regular spot in three-receiver sets this season, but it hasn't meant much from a production standpoint with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans dominating the overall target share. Unless Godwin's hip injury limits him or keeps him sidelined versus New Orleans, Wilson nor Miller would probably be in store for much meaningful volume in the passing game. Of the two, Wilson seems better positioned to see more work, given that he played 35 snaps to Miller's eight after the injury knocked Perriman out early in the Week 4 win over the Rams.
