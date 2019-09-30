Wilson secured one of four targets for 14 yards in the Buccaneers' 55-40 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Wilson bumped up a notch to No. 4 receiver with Breshad Perriman exiting early in the game with a hamstring injury. The Florida State product corralled only a quarter of the passes thrown his way, but he at least recorded his first catch of the season. Wilson could see similar opportunity again in Week 5 against the Saints if Perriman is forced to sit out that contest.