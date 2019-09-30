Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Makes first catch of season
Wilson secured one of four targets for 14 yards in the Buccaneers' 55-40 win over the Rams on Sunday.
Wilson bumped up a notch to No. 4 receiver with Breshad Perriman exiting early in the game with a hamstring injury. The Florida State product corralled only a quarter of the passes thrown his way, but he at least recorded his first catch of the season. Wilson could see similar opportunity again in Week 5 against the Saints if Perriman is forced to sit out that contest.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Limited to return stats again•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: No snaps from scrimmage•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Limited to punt returns•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Busy night in preseason finale•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Another solid preseason effort•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Continues building case•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...