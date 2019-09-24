Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Limited to return stats again
Wilson failed to bring in his only target and returned five punts for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 32-31 loss to the Giants on Sunday.
Wilson at least logged six snaps from scrimmage Sunday after not having seen the field on offense in Week 2 against the Panthers. However, for the moment, it appears his opportunities to touch the ball will only come on returns, as the Buccaneers continue to go with an extremely tight receiver rotation that consists of just Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman for all practical purposes.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: No snaps from scrimmage•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Limited to punt returns•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Busy night in preseason finale•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Another solid preseason effort•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Continues building case•
-
Buccaneers' Bobo Wilson: Solid all-around production•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 TE Preview: Ride T.J.
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need for Week 4 at tight end.
-
Week 4 WR Preview: Stay with Allen
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 4 including...
-
Rankings: Injuries, byes, streamers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer seven questions about Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Looking to make a move? Before you shake up your roster, make sure you're getting the best...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Roll with Rex?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...