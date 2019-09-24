Wilson failed to bring in his only target and returned five punts for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 32-31 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Wilson at least logged six snaps from scrimmage Sunday after not having seen the field on offense in Week 2 against the Panthers. However, for the moment, it appears his opportunities to touch the ball will only come on returns, as the Buccaneers continue to go with an extremely tight receiver rotation that consists of just Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Breshad Perriman for all practical purposes.