Brian Cushing: Officially retires
Cushing has retired and joined the Texans as a strength and conditioning coach, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Cushing played his entire career for Houston before being released last offseason and failing to catch on with another team. In nine seasons, the 2009 first-round pick amassed 424 tackles, including 13.5 sacks, and 30 passes defensed, including eight interceptions across 104 games played.
