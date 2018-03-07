Brian Cushing: Checking out Seattle
Cushing visited with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Liz Mathews of USA Today reports.
When he wasn't injured or suspended during nine seasons with the Texans, Cushing was quite productive, averaging 6.4 tackles per game while accumulating 13.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and eight interceptions across 104 contests. Working alongside Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright, Cushing would solidify the second level of the Seahawks defense, assuming the two sides reach agreement on a contract.
More News
-
Brian Cushing: Officially released Tuesday•
-
Brian Cushing: No future with Texans•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Records team's lone sack Sunday•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Returns from suspension•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Roster exemption lifted, will play Sunday•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Not in line to play Sunday vs. Titans•
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...