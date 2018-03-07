Brian Cushing: Checking out Seattle

Cushing visited with the Seahawks on Wednesday, Liz Mathews of USA Today reports.

When he wasn't injured or suspended during nine seasons with the Texans, Cushing was quite productive, averaging 6.4 tackles per game while accumulating 13.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and eight interceptions across 104 contests. Working alongside Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright, Cushing would solidify the second level of the Seahawks defense, assuming the two sides reach agreement on a contract.