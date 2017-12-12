Texans' Brian Cushing: Returns from suspension
Cushing returned from a 10-game suspension and had five tackles, including half a sack, in Week 14's 26-16 loss to the 49ers.
Cushing was at strong-side outside linebacker -- not his usual position, but one that could lead to more sacks for the eight-year veteran, who has spent most of his career at inside linebacker.
