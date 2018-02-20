Brian Cushing: Officially released Tuesday

The Texans officially released Cushing on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The transaction was a formality after the Texans informed Cushing two days earlier that they would part ways with him before the start of the new league year. While Cushing missed 10 games due to suspension last season, rookies Zach Cunningham and Dylan Cole proved capable at inside linebacker, which likely contributed heavily to the Texans' decision to cut the veteran.