Brian Cushing: Officially released Tuesday
The Texans officially released Cushing on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The transaction was a formality after the Texans informed Cushing two days earlier that they would part ways with him before the start of the new league year. While Cushing missed 10 games due to suspension last season, rookies Zach Cunningham and Dylan Cole proved capable at inside linebacker, which likely contributed heavily to the Texans' decision to cut the veteran.
More News
-
Brian Cushing: No future with Texans•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Records team's lone sack Sunday•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Returns from suspension•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Roster exemption lifted, will play Sunday•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Not in line to play Sunday vs. Titans•
-
Texans' Brian Cushing: Returns from suspension•
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...