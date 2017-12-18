Texans' Brian Cushing: Records team's lone sack Sunday

Cushing had six tackles (four solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 45-7 loss to the Jaguars.

Cushing has played two games since returning from a 10-game suspension and has recorded a sack in each of those contests. An inside linebacker for his entire career, Cushing is now playing on the outside, where his chances to rush the quarterback and record sacks increase.

