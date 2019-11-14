Play

Boddy-Calhoun was waived by the Texans on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old signed with the Texans at the end of October and will depart the team with Vernon Hargreaves being claimed off waivers. Boddy-Calhoun had two solo tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in his lone game with the team.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories