Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable leading into Monday's game against Kansas City, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Earlier this week, reports indicated that Jones was in line to return to game action come Monday's affair. While this may still be the case, things seem a little murkier than previously reported. Should Jones be forced to watch from the sidelines, Phillip Lindsay or rookie DaeSean Hamilton would likely take over the punt returning duties.

