Broncos' Adam Jones: Expected to return Week 8
Jones (thing) is expected to play against the Chiefs in Week 8, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
A slew of lingering leg injuries have cause Jones to miss three consecutive regular season games, but the veteran cornerback and return man appears to be nearing a return to full health. Expect Jones to serve as a depth cornerback and Denver's primary punt returner when he returns to the field.
