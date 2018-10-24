Broncos' Adam Jones: Fully practices Wednesday
Jones (thigh) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Jones missed Denver's last three games with a thigh injury, but since the 35-year-old was able to practice in full Wednesday, he should be ready to go against the Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday. He has nine tackles and one interception on the year.
