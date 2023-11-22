Browning recorded three tackles, including one sack in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Vikings.

Browning added one QB hit and a forced fumble for a solid performance Sunday. In the four games in which the veteran linebacker has appeared in 2023, he has now recorded 11 total tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one pass defended. With the Broncos defense coming into its own in recent weeks, Browning should continue to have the chance to establish himself as a playmaker. The 24-year-old will get his next opportunity to build upon this momentum when the Broncos host the Browns in Week 12.