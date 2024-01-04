Browning (concussion) was a limited participant at the Broncos' practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.

Browning missed Denver's Week 17 win over the Chargers with a concussion, but he took a step in the right direction to open the week Wednesday. The linebacker remains in concussion protocol and he'll look to log a full session before the end of the week in order to be available for Sunday's season finale versus the Raiders.