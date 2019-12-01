Play

Drew Lock will start Sunday against the Chargers with Brandon Allen moving to a backup role, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Allen's putrid outing in the Week 12 loss at Buffalo led the Broncos to turn to Lock, who came off injured reserve after missing 12 games with a thumb injury. Allen may serve as the backup the rest of the season.

