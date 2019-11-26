Broncos' Brandon McManus: Accounts for entire offense
McManus converted a 45-yard field goal during Sunday's 20-3 loss in Buffalo.
Thanks to a miserable offensive output, McManus' only attempt of the afternoon was a 45-yard attempt into a stiff wind, which the Temple product converted. Despite attempting just one field goal in three of his last five games, McManus still ranks ninth in the league in field-goal attempts with 23 and is sixth in the league in converted field goals of 40 or more yards with nine. Next up is a matchup against the Chargers, against whom he converted field goals of 46 and 40 yards in Week 5.
