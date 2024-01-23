McManus made both field-goal attempts and both PATs against the Titans in Week 18. He played in all 17 games and went 30-for-37 on field goals and 35-for-35 on PATs.

The 32-year-old tied a career high with 125 points, and it was the first time since 2018 he didn't miss an extra point. Five of McManus' misses came from beyond 50 yards with the other two being from 40-to-49 yards, so he should be able to secure a contract for 2024 after kicking for the Jags on a one-year deal.