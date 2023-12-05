McManus made one of two field-goal attempts and all four PATs during Monday's 34-31 loss to Cincinnati.

McManus missed a 48-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that would have given Jacksonville the lead, though he came through from 40 yards in the final minute to push the game to overtime. The 32-year-old made all 15 of his field goals from Week 4 to Week 11, but he's gone 4-for-6 over the past two games and is now 24-for-28 on the season.