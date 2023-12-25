McManus missed his lone field-goal attempt and did not attempt an extra point in Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Buccaneers.

McManus missed from 52 yards during the second quarter, and Jacksonville trailed 30-0 before finally putting some points on the board late in the third. The 32-year-old is now without a made field goal over the past three games, though his three misses during that stretch have come from 50, 52 and 55 yards, and he's converted just five of 11 attempts from beyond 50 yards this season.