McManus made all three of his PATs and did not attempt a field goal during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Browns.

McManus was held without a field-goal attempt for the first time this year, and he tied a season low with three points Sunday. The 32-year-old is 24-for-28 on field goals and 30-for-30 on PATs through 13 games, and a matchup with Baltimore awaits in Week 15.