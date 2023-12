McManus converted his lone point-after attempt and missed two field goals during Sunday's 23-7 loss against the Ravens.

The 32-year-old hit the right upright from 50 yards and missed wide left from 55 during the first half Sunday, marking his second straight contest without a made field goal. McManus has made just four of eight field goals over the past four games, though three of his misses are from beyond 50 yards, with the other miss coming from 48.