McManus converted all four field-goal attempts and both PATs during Sunday's 26-0 win over Carolina.

Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard had trouble finishing drives for the Jags, leading to four field goals within 40 yards for McManus. The short makes end a streak of three games without a field goal for McManus, who is now 28-for-35 on the season and is perfect on 33 PATs.