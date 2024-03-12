McManus agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Broncos on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McManus' deal presumably indicates Joey Slye will not be brought back by Washington. The 32-year-old spent his first nine seasons in Denver before converting 30-of-37 field goals and all 35 extra-points for the Jaguars in 2023. It remains to be seen if the Commanders will bring in any competition for the veteran kicker.