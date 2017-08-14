Henderson underwent surgery recently to address a torn left thumb ligament, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

A timetable for Henderson's return has yet to be determined, but the procedure impacts his chances of making an initial impact as a kickoff returner and depth wideout for the Broncos. The third-rounder's absence boosts the chances of players such as Kalif Raymond, Jordan Taylor or Marlon Brown securing a roster spot.