Broncos' Cody Latimer: Day-to-day heading into finale
Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said that Latimer (thigh) remains day-to-day heading into Sunday's season finale against the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
A left thigh bruise suffered during the Dec. 14 win over the Colts prevented Latimer from suiting up in Sunday's 27-11 loss to the Redskins. With Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) also sidelined for that contest, Bennie Fowler and Jordan Taylor took on increased snaps at wide receiver, with the duo combining for one reception for 22 yards on five targets. The Broncos will wait and see what Latimer is able to do in practice this week before determining his availability for the finale, but even if he's cleared to suit up, the wideout won't be a viable lineup option in most settings with inexperienced quarterback Paxton Lynch set to make his second start of the season.
