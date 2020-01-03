Giants' Cody Latimer: Modest role
Latimer finished the season with 24 catches for 300 yards on 42 targets as the team's No. 4 receiver and primary kick returner.
With the emergence of Darius Slayton, and the presence of Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and Kaden Smith, Latimer's best hope is to hang on as a depth receiver and return man again in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Top 10 TE rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 tight end rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
1/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew debates their early 2020 top 12 rankings and previews Wild...
-
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...