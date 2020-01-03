Play

Latimer finished the season with 24 catches for 300 yards on 42 targets as the team's No. 4 receiver and primary kick returner.

With the emergence of Darius Slayton, and the presence of Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and Kaden Smith, Latimer's best hope is to hang on as a depth receiver and return man again in 2020.

