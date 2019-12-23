Latimer caught five of seven targets for 44 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 41-35, overtime victory over Washington.

The 27-year-old played 79 total offensive snaps and had five catches for 79 yards and one touchdown across the previous six games, so it was certainly surprising to see him play 41 snaps Sunday with Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard healthy. Latimer worked ahead of rookie Darius Slayton in Week 16, but it's unclear if playing time will split similarly in the season finale