Broncos' Cody Latimer: Dealing with knee soreness

Latimer has a sore knee that limited him Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Latimer's injury isn't thought to be anything serious at this point and isn't expected to sideline him long. He'll be looking to return in full as soon as possible as he fights to earn a depth receiver slot for the Broncos.

