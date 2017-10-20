Nelson suffered a biceps tear near his elbow during Wednesday's practice and will be placed on injured reserve, Nick Kosmider and Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Nelson would undergo surgery next week, ending his season. Nelson has been playing in a reserve role all season, so his injury won't make waves in IDP settings.

