Sutton (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

A sprained AC joint in his shoulder kept Sutton on the sideline in Week 1 against the Titans, but he's progressed to the point that he'll give it a go Sunday. It remains to be seen if the Broncos intend to hand their top wideout his normal allotment of snaps in his 2020 season debut, but assuming no in-game setbacks, Sutton -- who logged a 72/1,112/6 stat line last year -- will look to continue to build his on-field chemistry with second-year QB Drew Lock, while maintaining his status as a frequently targeted option in Denver's passing game.