Sutton played 28 snaps on offense and caught one of four targets for two yards in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Raiders before departing with an ankle injury.

Though the ankle injury spelled an early end to his final appearance of the season, the veteran wideout will presumably be fully healthy for Denver's offseason program. Sutton finished the 2023 campaign with team highs in both catches (59) and receiving yards (772) while also scoring a career-high 10 touchdowns in 16 appearances. The 28-year-old operated as the team's No. 1 receiver and a focal point of their passing game, leading Denver with 90 targets and 48.3 receiving yards per game. Sutton's fantasy outlook heading into 2024 will hinge on how Denver elects to address the quarterback position, as the team is expected to part ways with Russell Wilson in the offseason.