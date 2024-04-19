Broncos GM George Paton suggested Thursday that he isn't worried about Sutton's absence from voluntary offseason workouts, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. "It's 100 percent voluntary," Paton said. "It's the first week of the offseason program. I've talked to Courtland. He's in a good place, and I'll just leave it at that."

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Tuesday that Sutton's absence from voluntary OTAs is related to wanting a new contract. The wideout has two years and approximately $27.6 million remaining on his current deal, with only $2 million of that guaranteed. It's not the type of situation with especially high risk for a holdout, and Sutton looks to be especially important for Denver's offense after the team traded WR Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland in the offseason. It's not yet clear who will start across from Sutton at wide receiver, nor is it clear who will get the nod under center Week 1. The Broncos still have a lot to work out this spring and summer, with the upcoming NFL Draft presumably being a piece of that puzzle.