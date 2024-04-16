Sutton wants a new contract and hasn't reported to voluntary OTAs, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Sutton has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $60 million extension, scheduled for a $13 million base salary in 2024 ($2 million guaranteed) and then $13.5 million in 2025 (no guarantees). He scored a career-high 10 touchdowns in 16 games last season, though 90 targets were his fewest since 2020 -- the year he suffered an ACL tear Week 1 -- and he still hasn't come close to matching his career-high 1,112 yards from 2019. The 28-year-old won't necessarily hold out from mandatory team activities later this spring, but the situation is at least worth keeping an eye on until he gets an extension or contract adjustment, or otherwise reports to the Broncos. There's been no indication of his Week 18 ankle injury lingering into the offseason, with the main concern at this point being the lack of a starting-caliber QB on Denver's roster. The team also appears thin at wide receiver, where the starting job across from Sutton could end up going to any of Josh Reynolds, Marvin Mims, Tim Patrick (Achilles) or Brandon Johnson.