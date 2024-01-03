Sutton (concussion) was limited at practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Sutton didn't practice at all last week before being ruled out for Broncos' Week 17 win over the Chargers. The wideout's return to a limited session Wednesday has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Raiders, but with Denver eliminated from playoff contention the team has little incentive to play Sutton this weekend if there's any doubt about his status as Week 18 action approaches.