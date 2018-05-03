Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Faces future threat
The Broncos' front office believes that second-round pick Courtland Sutton can be the Broncos future top target, a role currently filled by Thomas, Troy E. Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Thomas is certainly coming off of an off year with his 83 receptions and 949 yards each representing his lowest totals since Tim Tebow was slinging passes. His contract offers the Broncos a relatively small cap hit if he's cut at the end of the season, but it might be too soon to shovel dirt on his career in Denver. Sutton does not have the breakaway speed Thomas had coming out of college, so his ascent might be slower. Thomas will also potentially benefit from above-average quarterback play for the first time since he signed his current contract the season prior to Denver's Super-Bowl run.
More News
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Staying in Denver•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Will be retained in 2018•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Finishes year with 949 yards•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Scores in loss•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Snags four passes•
-
Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Leads team in receiving yardage•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...