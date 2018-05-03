Broncos' Demaryius Thomas: Faces future threat

The Broncos' front office believes that second-round pick Courtland Sutton can be the Broncos future top target, a role currently filled by Thomas, Troy E. Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Thomas is certainly coming off of an off year with his 83 receptions and 949 yards each representing his lowest totals since Tim Tebow was slinging passes. His contract offers the Broncos a relatively small cap hit if he's cut at the end of the season, but it might be too soon to shovel dirt on his career in Denver. Sutton does not have the breakaway speed Thomas had coming out of college, so his ascent might be slower. Thomas will also potentially benefit from above-average quarterback play for the first time since he signed his current contract the season prior to Denver's Super-Bowl run.