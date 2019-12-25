Play

Thomas (hamstring/knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas, who has missed two straight games, has a couple of chances to return to the practice field this week. At this stage though, he looks iffy for Sunday's season finale against the Bills. If Thomas remains out this weekend, Vyncint Smith would continue to see added work as the Jets' No. 3 wide receiver.

